Google has just announced the Pixel 9a, its latest mid-range phone that’s set to go head-to-head with the iPhone 16e.

As has become standard for Pixel phones, the 9a has been leaked heavily ahead of release. However it’s now official and we have all the facts including all the big spec details, the software promise and price/release date information.

We’ll hopefully have a review of the Pixel 9a coming soon and that’ll factor into whether it sits atop our best mid-range phone list – an honour previous A-series Pixel phones have achieved.

In the US, the Pixel 9a starts at $499 for the base model and it’ll be available through the Google Store, other retail partners, and Google Fi. In the UK, prices start at £499 – the same as the 8a. It’ll be available in April.

This price puts it below the iPhone 16e (£599/$599) but above the very good Nothing Phone 3a Pro (£449/$459).

Google Pixel 9a Specs and Battery Life

As its mid-range price suggests, the Pixel 9a isn’t going to be outperforming the best phones and best Android phones. But there should be enough here to get the job done, and as usual with Google Pixel phones, that chipset is more focused on AI skills than gaming prowess.

The phone is powered by the same Tensor G4 chip as the Pixel 9 Pro, paired with 8GB RAM. You can read our Pixel 9 Pro review for a look at how the chip performs in that phone. Note that the 9 and 9 Pro have more RAM, so that could have an impact on performance and longevity.

There are two storage options available: 128GB and 256GB and you’ll want to choose wisely, as there’s no expandable storage.

The battery inside is slightly larger than the one in the 8a at 5100mAh up from 4500mAh, but there is a larger screen to power so keep that in mind. There’s faster 23W charging, wireless charging (Qi2 support seems MIA) and, as usual, you’ll need to provide your own charger. There will be a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Google Pixel 9a Design and Screen

The Pixel 9a looks quite different from its predecessors and more like one of its Pixel 9 siblings. Gone is the curved body, replaced by a flat back and sides and a far more subtle camera module that sits flush with the body. The camera bar has gone, and the Pixel 9a looks all the cleaner for it.

Does it look like an iPhone 16 in images? Yes. Does that matter? Not really, as the flat look is more eye-catching than the tired curved look we’ve seemingly had on Pixel devices for ages.

A small, but notable update, is the jump from an IP67 to IP68 rating for some added protection from water. Google says this makes it the most durable A-series phone yet.

The screen – which remains an OLED panel – measures 6.3 inches, slightly larger than the Pixel 8a. The phone is marginally larger as a result, but it’s actually a tad lighter at 185.9g as opposed to 188g. We’ll need to get the phone in our hands to see whether that makes any difference, although we’d wager it doesn’t.

Like the 8a, the 9a has a 120Hz display – double the 60Hz iPhone 16e – for that added smoothness, plus a Gorilla Glass 3 covering. Clearly, some sacrifices have been made there, as GG 3 is far from the latest version.

There’s HDR support and an impressive 1800 nits of brightness in everyday use. In certain cases, likely watching HDR content, the screen can apparently hit 2700 nits. That’s impressive for a Google phone at this price.

Google Pixel 9a Colours

The Pixel 9a comes in four colours. Two of them are standard black and white, or Porcelain and Obsidian, as Google calls them. We’re sure they’ll be the most popular colours, but they’re boring.

The new Iris hue

Thankfully there are some more colours. Peony (bright pink) returns from the 8a and is for those who want something striking, and then there’s Iris – which is a nice shade of purple. The latter is our pick as it’s subtle, yet stands out enough.

Google Pixel 9a Camera

It’s a Pixel, so of course the 9a is going to pack some decent specs in the camera department. The flagship Pixels have always been near the top of our best camera phone lists, and the mid-range options have often fought above their price tags.

Google says that there are internal upgrades on both the 48MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide, and the 9a is the first A phone to get Macro Focus for those up close and personal shots, but the focus here really is AI.

The 9a boasts Add Me – a first for the series – which lets you combine multiple photos to ensure even the photographer can be included in group shots. It’s a neat trick, and we liked it on the Pixel 9. There’s also Magic Editor which can now frame your shots, and Best Take.

Best Take melds shots together (again) to ensure everyone in a snap is smiling at the same time. Classic features like Night Sight, Magic Eraser and Audio Magic Eraser are also here.

See below for the full camera specs.

Rear camera – Wide

48MP Quad PD Dual Pixel with OIS & CLAF

f/1.7 aperture

Super Res Zoom up to 8x

Optical and electronic image stabilisation

Rear camera – Ultrawide

13MP

f/2.2 aperture

120-degree FOV

1/3.1″ image sensor size

Front camera

13MP

f/2.2 aperture

Video

4K video recording at 30/60 FPS (front camera limited to 30fps)

1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS

Digital zoom up to 5x

Google Pixel 9a Software

The Pixel 9a ships with a lot of the AI features that debuted on the 9 and 9 Pro. There’s Gemini baked in, plus Gemini Live for actually very good back-and-forth AI conversations.

Gemini Live video sharing capabilities are coming soon too, so you’ll be able to show Gemini your camera view for extra help. Circle to Search, the genAI Pixel Studio image creator and call features like Hold For Me are here too.

The biggest software news is that the Pixel 9a will get seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates. Excellent news for a phone under £500/$500.