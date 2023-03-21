Google Pixel 8 Pro tipped for multi-camera Night mode

The Google Pixel 8 Pro may utilise multiple cameras to improve its Night Sight shots.

You might think that the Pixel range doesn’t need any more help with its Night Sight shots. Those of the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are already some of the clearest and sharpest on the market.

According to code uncovered by 9to5Google, however, the Pixel 8 Pro could take these low light shots even further.

Having delved into the code of the latest Google Camera app update (version 8.8), the website discovered some features intended for the forthcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It seems the current Super Res Zoom feature will add Night Sight on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Super Res Zoom, in case you weren’t aware, combines images from the main camera and the telephoto to create sharper shots that fall in between the natural remit of the two focal lengths. This new code could enable the technique to bolster Night Sight shots, presumably combining the information from the two but with longer shutter times.

You probably won’t even notice that this is happening when you’re shooting your shot – as is the seamless Pixel way – but it should result in sharper, more even Night Sight shots on Google’s next flagship phone.

We praised the Google Pixel 7 Pro for its impeccable camera, noting that it had gotten much quicker at capturing its spookily clear low light shots. Indeed, we found it to be “a little more reliable if you don’t have time to set up your shots” compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.

It’s heartening (and slightly scary if you’re a rival) to see that Google is still working to push things on in the mobile photography stakes.