Google Pixel 8 Pro specs leak

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The base spec list for the Google Pixel 8 Pro has leaked, and it’s looking mighty familiar.

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar has taken to Twitter to spill the core specifications for Google’s forthcoming flagship phone revamp, the Pixel 8 Pro. It’s relatively free of surprises, as we’ve come to expect from a mature smartphone market.

Many of the specs appear to have been carried across from the Pixel 7 Pro (pictured), though there are a couple of fresh components in there.

There’s another 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display a 120Hz refresh rate, which sounds just like the Pixel 7 Pro. We’re also getting another 5,000mAh battery (listed here as 4,950mAh), supported by 27W wired charging.

Google’s next-gen Tensor G3 chip is mentioned, as you’d expect, backed by a (presumably new and improved) Titan chip for security. We’re getting the same 12GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of internal storage as before.

There’s a largely familiar triple camera system here, led by a 50MP wide sensor with OIS and supported by a 48MP telephoto, along with an 11MP selfie camera. However, the 64MP ultra-wide would be a new addition, as the Pixel 7 Pro’s was only 12MP.

There are a couple of fresh sensors onboard this time around that might provide the main areas of differentiation. These include a temperature sensor and an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Both of these have been rumoured before. Back in May, it was reported that Google would be including an infrared thermometer with its next flagship phone’s camera module, which would be capable of taking body temperatures.

Prior to that, a Google Pixel 8 Pro prototype with an improved ultrasonic fingerprint sensor showed up in action as far back as October.

The devil is in the detail with modern flagship smartphones, which release into a mature market. The Pixel 8 Pro won’t be a radically new phone, but that doesn’t mean that a number of improvements aren’t on the way.

