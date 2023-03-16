Google Pixel 8 could fix your blurry videos

The Google Pixel series’ next super computational photography trick might be to sort out your blurry videos.

According to an APK teardown performed by 9to5Google, Google is preparing a Video Unblur tool that sounds like an expansion of the Photo Unblur feature launched alongside the Pixel 7 within Google Photos.

Get an Honor Magic 5 Lite on an £18 a month contract Get the Honor Magic 5 Lite on a 24 month contract for just £18 a month, with 100GB of data and unlimited texts and data. Fonehouse

100GB of data

£18 a month View Deal

That would suggest a means of sharpening the quality of images captured in video via machine learning. Given the timing of the report, the feature could launch in time for the Pixel 8 series, as an exclusive feature this autumn.

On the Pixel 7, Photo Unblur works on photos taken on any camera, rather than just the Pixel 7 itself, enabling users to go back through their backed up images and fix them in Google Photos. Right now that remains an exclusive feature for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users.

Image credit: 9to5Google

The site’s boffins managed to unpack the APK and even generate the UI for the feature, although it isn’t functional yet. The report speculates it has not been developed fully yet. The teardown also showcased a total of 14 new video effects that would presumably be available as part of a revamped set of video tweaking tools.

The Pixel 8 series is likely to launch in October, if previous precedent is followed. However, this is also something we might see Google preview at the Google I/O keynote in May, which is returning to an in-person event this year.

Also in prospect before the Pixel 8 is the Pixel 7a mid-ranger and the long-awaited Pixel Fold. The leaks are starting to come thick and fast ahead of the release of Google’s smartphone line-up for 2023.