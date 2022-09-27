 large image

Google Pixel 7 Pro spec leak suggests few changes

Jon Mundy

Specifications for the Google Pixel 7 Pro have emerged ahead of its launch, and they’re somewhat underwhelming.

We’re just over a week out from Google’s big October 6 launch event, and we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google itself released the first images of the phones at Google I/O back in May.

Now we also have a pretty good idea of how the Pixel 7 Pro is going to perform, courtesy of leaker Yogesh Brar. The tipster has tweeted out a list of specs for Google’s upcoming flagship phone.

According to Brar, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will be fronted by a 6.7-inch QHD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Pixel 6 Pro. It’ll also have a triple-camera system made up of a 50MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto, together with an 11MP selfie camera, which is also the same as the Pixel 6 Pro.

There’ll be 12GB of RAM, a choice of 128 or 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, 30W wired charging, and wireless charging support. All exactly as it is with the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

In fact, literally the only spec that isn’t identical (on paper at least) to the Pixel 7 Pro’s predecessor is the (previously announced) Google Tensor G2 SoC. And if recent internet rumours are to be believed, even that won’t bring about a massive performance hike over the Tensor G1 found in the Pixel 6 Pro.

We should emphasis here that there’s plenty of room for hardware innovation outside the bounds of such a basic spec list. But it’s certainly looking like the Pixel 7 family is going to be a small step forward.

