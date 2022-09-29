 large image

Google Pixel 7 price leak is predictably familiar

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The forthcoming Pixel 7 smartphone has seemingly sprung a price leak, revealing an unsurprisingly familiar figure.

As highlighted by YouTuber Brandon Lee, the Pixel 7 was at one point recently showing up on an Amazon search, complete with price. Unsurprisingly, this was swiftly taken down.

Just a week out from the Pixel 7 unveiling, we have to believe that major retailers like Amazon have the inside scoop on Google’s pricing. This suggestion of a $599 price point could be telling.

Telling, but not in slightest bit surprising. This Pixel 7 price leak figure is an exact match for last year’s Pixel 6 pricing, suggesting that Google isn’t looking to change its approach.

That tallies with everything we’re hearing (and seeing) about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Tuesday’s Pixel 7 Pro spec leak was just the latest of many, all pointing towards a pair phones that are barely changed from their predecessors.

We’re talking the same screens, the same batteries, and seemingly the same camera systems here. Meanwhile, reports suggest that even the new Tensor G2 chip represents a relatively small bump over the Tensor G1 found in the Pixel 6 family.

Even Google’s own pre-emptive design teaser back at Google I/O in May, and its recent teaser video outlining the colour offerings of the Pro, showed a design that has barely changed.

Of course, Google isn’t the only manufacturer playing it safe in these troubled times. Apple recently launched arguably its least progressive phone yet in the iPhone 14, while recent render leaks for the Samsung Galaxy S23 suggest a phone that looks an awful lot like its predecessor, except where it looks even less distinctive.

