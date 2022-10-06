Google Pixel 7 event: What do we expect to see?

Google will be holding its next big product launch event later today, where we know we’re going to see the Pixel 7 range and the Pixel Watch. Here’s exactly what you can expect to see.

As product launches go, the October 6, 2022 Made by Google event is a pretty open book. Google itself all but provided the launch roster back in May at its Google I/O event.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t be receiving any surprises, however. Here’s what we expect to see from the Made by Google event, along with a little idle speculation.

Pixel 7

As we’ve already mentioned, Google gave the game away months ago that it would be launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its fall/autumn event. We already know what these phones are going to look like (a refined take on the Pixel 6/Pro), and that they’ll run on Google’s second-generation Tensor G2 chip.

Otherwise, leaks point to a subtle overhaul on the spec front, with similar (though not identical) camera and display hardware.

If you’re looking out for interesting new stuff, keep an eye on any talk of new machine learning-based tricks from the Tensor G2 chip, as that’s what Google is really interested in.

Pixel Watch

The other big announcement of the Made by Google event – and arguably the most exciting – will be the belated launch of the Pixel Watch. We’ve been waiting for Google’s first home-brewed smartwatch at least since the launch of its first Pixel phone hardware in 2016, and as far back as the launch of the Android Wear platform in 2014.

Again, we know what the Pixel Watch is going to look like courtesy of Google itself (a sleek, clean, circular watch). We also know that Google’s Fitbit purchase is going be involved in bolstering the device’s health tracking capabilities. We’ve also seen that Google is going big on custom watch faces, and that it’ll run a “reimagined WearOS experience”.

The rest is largely rumour, including murmurings of a somewhat high price tag that’s more Apple Watch than Samsung Galaxy Watch, and a worryingly outdated processor. We’re going to be watching this one extra-closely.

Anything else?

This is a Pixel event first and foremost, so we’re not counting on anything beyond what’s listed above. There is a chance that we’ll see more on the Pixel Tablet, however, with its vague 2023 launch date coming ever closer.

While we’re not holding our breath, we wouldn’t completely rule out a showing for some non-Pixel gear in the shape of some new Nest smart home stuff. The Nest Audio speaker launched two years ago now, while it’s been three years since the Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max rolled out.