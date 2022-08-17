Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro make an FCC appearance

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, appear to have passed through the FCC, ahead of launch.

The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, is the US regulating body for all connected devices. If you’re releasing a piece of technology that communicates over a network onto the American market, it needs to get the FCC stamp of approval first.

This makes an FCC appearance from the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro second only to an official launch in terms of sheer nailed on details. Not that there are many of those, as FCC listings always tend to keep key specs confidential.

Four individual device listings have made an appearance this time, which is what we’d expect for two mobile phones with two specification variants (as in storage) each. There are additional model numbers in two of these listings, but as 9to5Google points out, this is likely to be for the Japanese variants.

Specification details are limited, but we do learn that only the Pixel 7 Pro will have ultra-wide band (UWB) connectivity. This echos the provision with last year’s Pixel 6 Pro. Both phones come in Sub-6 and mmWave 5G variants.

Google has already pre-announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, of course, having granted a look at the design back at Google I/O 2022 in May. It looks rather a lot like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, unsurprisingly.

The company also announced at that time that its new phones would com with a second-generation custom Tensor chip. The images suggest that the Pixel 7 will once again be a dual-camera affair, while the Pixel 7 Pro will again have three cameras.

Expect to see the full reveal some time in October, if history is anything to go by.