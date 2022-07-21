Google Pixel 6a open for pre-order

The hotly anticipated Google Pixel 6a is now available to pre-order ahead of its July 28 release.

Head on over to the official Google Store website, and you can now slap down a pre-order on the company’s next affordable phone, the Pixel 6a. It’ll set you back £399 / $449, and there are three colours to choose from: Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk.

Google is offering a trade-in scheme to get you up to half of that initial fee (£200) back, while there’s also a promotion running until August 1 that will throw in a set of Pixel Buds A-Series for free.

Google announced the Pixel 6a at Google I/O 2022 back in May. For everywhere other than the US and Japan (which were the only territories to get the Pixel 5a), it’s the long-awaited follow-up to the Pixel 4a.

It features a design that’s heavily reminiscent of the Pixel 6, as well as the same custom Google Tensor chip. The latter not only promises to give this mid-range phone flagship-level performance, it also enables fancy features like Magic Eraser and super-fast speech recognition.

The camera hardware looks quite similar to older Pixel phones, but again, don’t overlook the impact that Tensor chip (alongside Google’s image processing savvy) will make. We’re expecting this to be one of the best mid-range cameras around.

Google is also opening pre-orders on its new Pixel Buds Pro from today. These offer active noise cancellation (ANC), IPX4 certification, and real-time translation.

The Pixel Buds Pro sell for £179, and they’re available in Coral, Fog, Charcoal, and Lemongrass.