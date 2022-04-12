 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel 6A could arrive earlier, but will Brits get a sniff this year?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The purported Google Pixel 6A phone could arrive as early as next month, according to regulatory filings spotted in the United States.

The follow up to last year’s impressive Pixel 5a 5G didn’t arrive until the summer of 2021, but it appears the Android maker may be planning a launch around the time of May’s Google I/O show.

Four handsets have passed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States, with the model names GX7AS, GB17L, G1AZG, and GB62Z.

Droid-Life, which spotted the filings, says the phones are identical barring the presence of the 5G mmWave in one of the models. The others offer the standard sub-6 GHz 5G tech available in Europe.

If these phones are indeed the latest A-Series Pixel handsets, the timing of the passage through the FCC is significant. As the site points points out, last year’s Pixel 5a only appeared in July, prior to the August launch.

May would certainly seem like a better time to launch the phone, as its further back from the expected launch of the Pixel 7 in October. Indeed, the first A-Series phones launched in May, but have slipped back in the last two years, likely due to production and supply issues.

The big question for Brits is whether Google will launch the phone outside of the United States and Japan, after being denied the Pixel 5a in 2021. Given the positive reception for the Pixel 5a, it would be good to see Google commit to bringing the mid-range phone series back to the UK.

In our review of the Pixel 5a, we surmised: “If you love the simplicity of stock Android and don’t want to overspend on a phone, then it’s hard to look past the Pixel 5a, in much the same way as the iPhone SE. Here, for $399, you’re getting 3 years of guaranteed Android updates, meaning you’re sorted for at least Android 13 and Android 14. And there’s an Android 12 update waiting for you right out of the box. Plus you’ll get those updates very shortly after release.”

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: The top Android phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best Android phones 2022: The top Android phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 6 days ago
Google Pixel 7: What to expect from the next Tensor flagships

Google Pixel 7: What to expect from the next Tensor flagships

Chris Smith 4 months ago
What to expect from Google in 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and more

What to expect from Google in 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and more

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.