Google Pixel 6 starts receiving Adaptive Sound update

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro users are reporting the appearance of a new Adaptive Sound feature.

We say ‘new’, but in truth Pixel owners have been enjoying Adaptive Sound since last December, when it rolled out as a suite of updates to older Pixel phones. That’s why it was a little strange to see the feature missing from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at launch.

Google now appears to be correcting that omission, but it’s not exactly shouting about it. Confirmation of a stealthy rollout is coming from various users.

The Adaptive Sound feature uses a Pixel phone’s mics to assess the local acoustics and adjust the equaliser accordingly.

It’s an easy option to miss, given its quiet implementation and the fact that it’s toggled off by default. As that tweet suggests, the feature was initially seen as a way of overcoming the Pixel 5‘s limited speaker, and that might just have a bearing on this latest Pixel 6 rollout.

We like the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 a lot, but one of the negative points both phones share is a sub-standard audio set-up. Both have only a single downward-firing speaker, when most similarly priced rivals will give you a proper stereo pair.

While Adaptive Sound won’t fix the lack of true stereo sound in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it should bolster the overall sound quality of these classy phones.

As Android Central points out, this latest update seems to be rolling out server-side, which would mean that you wouldn’t necessarily notice it appearing on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Keep your eyes – and ears – peeled.