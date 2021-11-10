 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel 6 starts receiving Adaptive Sound update

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro users are reporting the appearance of a new Adaptive Sound feature.

We say ‘new’, but in truth Pixel owners have been enjoying Adaptive Sound since last December, when it rolled out as a suite of updates to older Pixel phones. That’s why it was a little strange to see the feature missing from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at launch.

Google now appears to be correcting that omission, but it’s not exactly shouting about it. Confirmation of a stealthy rollout is coming from various users.

The Adaptive Sound feature uses a Pixel phone’s mics to assess the local acoustics and adjust the equaliser accordingly.

It’s an easy option to miss, given its quiet implementation and the fact that it’s toggled off by default. As that tweet suggests, the feature was initially seen as a way of overcoming the Pixel 5‘s limited speaker, and that might just have a bearing on this latest Pixel 6 rollout.

We like the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 a lot, but one of the negative points both phones share is a sub-standard audio set-up. Both have only a single downward-firing speaker, when most similarly priced rivals will give you a proper stereo pair.

While Adaptive Sound won’t fix the lack of true stereo sound in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it should bolster the overall sound quality of these classy phones.

As Android Central points out, this latest update seems to be rolling out server-side, which would mean that you wouldn’t necessarily notice it appearing on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Keep your eyes – and ears – peeled.

You might like…

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro fall well short of 30W fast charging

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro fall well short of 30W fast charging

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Google Pixel Buds A-Series Review

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Review

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.