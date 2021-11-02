 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel 6 Pro display flicker fix coming December

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has confirmed that there’s a fix coming for the display flicker issue that’s affecting some Pixel 6 Pro units.

Some early Google Pixel 6 Pro adopters have reported a curious issue whereby the phone’s display flickers when in a powered down state, and when slight pressure is applied to the power button.

Or, to use Google’s wording, “Pixel 6 Pro users may notice slight, transient display artifacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on.”

That summary forms part of a new addition to Google’s Pixel Phone Help support page.

While acknowledging the issue, Google stresses that it isn’t hardware related. It claims that a software fix for the flicker issue will be provided in the December software update for Pixel 6 Pro.

Until then, Google advises that users “do not cycle the power button” when the phone is off. Rather, they should “hold the power button down long enough to turn it on”. All of which sounds very obvious indeed.

Display quirks aside, we found the Pixel 6 Pro to be “the most advanced phone Google has ever made” in our review. We were particularly impressed by its “all round brilliant rear camera” and the “wonderfully clean” Android 12 software.

It’s a shame about the phone’s mediocre battery life, though. Hopefully Google can improve that in future software updates too.

Given that Google has promised five years of security update support and three full Android versions, there should be plenty of opportunity to do so.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 6 days ago
Google Pixel 6 Review

Google Pixel 6 Review

Max Parker 1 week ago
Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Which is the most Pro?

Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Which is the most Pro?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.