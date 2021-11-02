Google Pixel 6 Pro display flicker fix coming December

Google has confirmed that there’s a fix coming for the display flicker issue that’s affecting some Pixel 6 Pro units.

Some early Google Pixel 6 Pro adopters have reported a curious issue whereby the phone’s display flickers when in a powered down state, and when slight pressure is applied to the power button.

Or, to use Google’s wording, “Pixel 6 Pro users may notice slight, transient display artifacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on.”

That summary forms part of a new addition to Google’s Pixel Phone Help support page.

While acknowledging the issue, Google stresses that it isn’t hardware related. It claims that a software fix for the flicker issue will be provided in the December software update for Pixel 6 Pro.

Until then, Google advises that users “do not cycle the power button” when the phone is off. Rather, they should “hold the power button down long enough to turn it on”. All of which sounds very obvious indeed.

Display quirks aside, we found the Pixel 6 Pro to be “the most advanced phone Google has ever made” in our review. We were particularly impressed by its “all round brilliant rear camera” and the “wonderfully clean” Android 12 software.

It’s a shame about the phone’s mediocre battery life, though. Hopefully Google can improve that in future software updates too.

Given that Google has promised five years of security update support and three full Android versions, there should be plenty of opportunity to do so.