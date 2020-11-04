Google says not to worry about the screen gap problems on the Pixel 5

In October, we reported that some Pixel 5 users were worried about a small gap emerging between the body of the phone and the display.

Users had taken to the Pixel product forums to note the issue, which leaves a small gap between the metal body and the screen of the new flagship phone. However, a Google Community Specialist has now responded to the forum, saying there isn’t anything to worry about.

“We’ve had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5” wrote the Community Specialist on the Pixel phones forum thread.

People were obviously worried the gap, which is certainly visible in pictures, would cause problems if the phone was to come into contact with water. The Pixel 5 is rated IP68, so while it’s not waterproof as such it should survive a 1m submersion for 30 minutes.

Again, any issue with the water resistance here was dismissed. “There is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone. We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have.” Currently, this response has 100 ‘thumbs down’ so it doesn’t look like it’s going not over too well the early adopters of the phone.

We’ve reviewed the Pixel 5 and didn’t notice this issue, finding the device overall very good even if it did lack the cutting-edge tech of previous Pixel phones. This is the first Pixel phone to not aim for true high-end flagship status, instead it focussed on offering an excellent camera at a more modest price. Google has also released the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G this year, though there was never any mention of a Pixel 5 XL version.

