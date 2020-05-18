Google Pixel 5 price may have leaked – and it’s the good news we’re hoping for

It seems Google is indeed planning to bring down the price of its next-generation Pixel 5 smartphone in order to boost sales.

Google has reportedly been conducting a survey on potential price points for its Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 smartphones, which has been posted to Reddit (via Android Authority).

One question asks which Pixel phone would the recipient buy if they were priced at $349 and $699 respectively. We can assume they refer to the forthcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 phones.

The company asks: “If these were your only options, which of these Google Pixel smartphones would you prefer to buy?”

The second of the pair is dubbed the “Premium Google Pixel Phone” which it calls “the best flagship Google phone” with “first access to the latest Google features and innovation” as well as the “best in class camera, wireless charging and water resistance.” All for $699.

It describes the hypothetical $349 phone as “radically helpful” with a “durable plastic body” and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Given the reports the Pixel 4a is likely to be priced at $349, it lends more credence to the possibility this might actually represent the pricing strategy Google plans to go with for the Pixel range this year.

Related: Pixel 5 will turn smartphone world on its head

A $699 Pixel 5 would be $100 cheaper than the current Pixel 4 model and would undercut several of the flagship devices on the market.

We have been preparing for the possibility of the price cut since it emerged Google was reportedly planning to use a below flagship level processor for the Pixel 5. Today it was reported the company may be dropping tech like Motion Sense, which could also enable it to sell Pixel 5 hardware a little cheaper.

Would you buy a Pixel 5 for the reported price? Are does the OnePlus 8 still seem like a better deal to you on paper? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …