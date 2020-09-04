Google Pixel 5 could be the only tech release of 2020 to arrive early

In a year of persistent delays to tech’s most illustrious releases, it seems like the Google Pixel 5 might actually arrive early.

A leak out of Germany suggests the new Pixel handset will go on sale in the EU nation on September 25, a week or so ahead of the usual October release schedule.

The tip is from an alleged internal Vodafone document in Germany, which also claims the Pixel 4a 5G will arrive on the same date. The document doesn’t mention the rumoured Pixel 5 XL. If accurate, we would expect that release date to be mirrored in the UK and other major territories.

The information comes from popular German YouTuber TechCheck (via GSM Arena), who also claims the device will cost €630 in Germany, which is around £560 based upon today’s exchange rate.

Considering the current device retails for £669, this would be a significant price cut, perhaps reflecting the mid-range specs Google is planning to place within the Pixel 5. It’s expected Google will use the Snapdragon 765G SoC for the phone, rather than a flagship Snapdragon 865.

The paradox is that, while a cheaper Pixel 5 seems like good news, the reported price wouldn’t be that cheap for a phone running these internals. Perhaps the rumoured advanced camera tech and the 980Hz 6.1-inch display and the presence of 5G will balance things out somewhat?

Naturally, the phone is expected to be the first running Android 11 right out of the box. This, and the access to fast updates for the next 2-3 years, is likely to remain the Pixel 5’s unique selling point. The device’s camera is also up there with the best of them, so we’re excited to see what Google has to offer this time around.

