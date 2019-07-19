The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will feature a couple of key upgrades over their predecessors, according to a fresh leak.

The leak stemmed from BGR on Thursday which reported an unnamed source confirming the phones will feature a robust 6GB of RAM. This would raise the Pixel’s memory from the 4GB seen on the older Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and put the new Google-phones on a par with most 2019 flagships.

The leaksters also suggested the phones will have larger screens than the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Exact sizes weren’t given, but the Pixel 4 will reportedly have a 2280 x 1080 resolution screen and the Pixel 4 XL a 3040 x 1440 display.

The news is far from official but all the information would make sense considering recent developments in the smartphone arena. 2019 has seen companies rush to increase the amount of memory. Recent reports suggest Samsung may take this to the next level with its hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 10 phablet.

Rumblings emerged suggesting Samsung has started manufacturing next generation 12Gb RAM modules for the phone earlier this week. The larger screen size detailed in the leak would also make sense given the current trend to load phones with longer displays.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to arrive in October. Google confirmed the phone’s existence earlier this year when it tweeted an official render of the phones. The render showed a completely new design with a square, multi-sensor rear camera.

The new camera’s exact specifications remain unknown, but the use of a multi-sensor arrangement is a big change for Google phones. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have single sensor setups that rely on advanced AI and processing technologies to deliver stellar picture quality.

Apple’s fabled, but unconfirmed, iPhone 11 is also expected to feature a new multi-sensor rear camera. The iPhone 11 is expected to launch in September featuring a triple-camera setup.

