Google looks set to launch a new pair of flagship smartphones next week, and the bigger of the two will be the Google Pixel 4 XL. It’s likely to have very similar specifications to the Pixel 4, but we can expect a bigger screen and a bigger battery. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Read on for all the biggest rumours concerning the Google Pixel 4 XL, including specs, price, release date and plenty more features.

The Google Pixel 4 XL at a glance

Here’s a quick list of the biggest features of the upcoming Google Pixel 4 XL to get you up to speed:

The Pixel 4 XL will almost certainly launch on October 15

It’s set to have two rear camera sensors

It will have a 90Hz display refresh rate (upgraded from 60Hz)

It will run on the Android 10 operating system

The design will abandon Google’s trademark two-tone look

Google Pixel 4 XL release date — When will it come out?

Google has lined up a launch event in New York City on October 15, and it’s there that we expect to see the Pixel 4 XL make its much-awaited debut. It will be joined by the Pixel 4, and possibly some unexpected other hardware releases from the tech giant.

However, since last year’s Google Pixel 3 XL launched on October 9 but didn’t hit the shelves in the UK until November 1, we’re expecting the Pixel 4 XL to actually hit the market early next month.

Google Pixel 4 XL price — How much will it cost?

The Pixel 3 XL cost £869 when it launched. However, smartphones prices across the board are continually creeping up, with the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus taking things to the extreme. We won’t be surprised to see this price get closer to £1000.

We’ve already spotted one leak that appears to confirm our suspicion of a price, though it’s actually not as steep as we feared. According to a listing on Irish website Elara (which has since been taken down), the Google Pixel 4 XL will start at €1015.98 (~£900/$1100).

Google Pixel 4 XL design and display

The distinctive feature of the XL variants is their increased screen size, and of course this will continue with the Pixel 4 XL. The current estimate is 6.3-inches for the XL, and 5.7-inches for the standard version. You can get a better look at the overall design in the video above.

The design obviously lacks the gloss/matte two-tone colouring that previously made Pixel phones distinctive, but thankfully it bids farewell to the deep notch present in the Pixel 3 XL, with nevertheless chunky bezels taking its place. The device will reportedly be available in three colours: black, white, and orange.

Another notable new feature will be the 90Hz screen refresh rate, which is significantly higher than the 60Hz typically packed by smartphones, and should deliver a far more fluid, smooth experience with the interface. Combined with the rumoured Quad HD Plus OLED screen, and the display could be one of the most impressive aspects of the Pixel 4 XL.

Google Pixel 4 XL camera

For the first time, Google is ready to incorporate more than one sensor into its rear camera set-up. Previous entries in the series had just one lens, but this time around a telephoto sensor is expected to join the main wide angle lens. We’re looking forward to the improved versatility this should provide to the Pixel 4 XL.

9to5 Google have published sample photos supposedly taken with the camera, and they show just the sharp, detailed images that we’ve come to expect from the line. The images appear to show off that the “bokeh effect” option is even available to dogs – a change that also arrived on the iPhone 11 this year.

Other new camera improvements include an expanded P3 colour gamut for a 25% larger range of colour than standard sRGB, along with an Astro Photography mode that’s designed to help you snap great pictures of the night sky.

Google Pixel 4 XL specs and features

The Pixel 4 XL is expected to run on the Snapdragon 855 processor, with 6GB of RAM and variants with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The battery is expected to have a 3700mAh capacity.

The Pixel 4 XL will of course run Android 10 straight out of the box. Google’s least iteration of the software will introduce a few new tricks to the familiar package, including Dark Mode, Gesture Navigation, and Focus Mode. A feature or two is often held back exclusively for the launch of the Pixels, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Beyond this, we’re likely to see recognition enabled for a wide range of air gestures for your smartphone, so that you can make commands when your hands are dirty for instance. This is influenced by Google’s Soli technology, and explains the need for that hefty bezel on the face of the smartphone.

The Soli technology should also enable much faster face unlock, which will be necessary as the new generation of Pixels will reportedly have no fingerprint unlock option.

Google Pixel 4 XL − 5G?

So far there’s been no signs that the Pixel 4 XL will have 5G connectivity, so we see it is very unlikely to make an appearance. It’s most likely that the first 5G Pixel phone will arrive next year, the same strategy apparently favoured by Apple for the iPhone.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features.