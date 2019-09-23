The Google Pixel 4 XL could come with an XL price tag to match

The Google Pixel 4 XL is set to have a higher price than the Pixel 3 XL — along with a brand new colour that might tempt you to pay it.

According to an listing spotted on Irish website Elara, the price for the Google Pixel 4 XL will start at €1,015.98 (~£897/$1116). That’s a noticeable increase on last year’s starting price of £869/$899 for the Pixel 3 XL. The standard-sized smartphones also seem due for a price hitch: €825.33 (~£728/$906) is given for the Pixel 4, compared to the £739/$799 starting price of the Pixel 3. However, we’d retain some healthy scepticism over these figures until we see official confirmation from Google.

If you spend big on a new smartphone, you’ll want people to know about it — so Google’s new colour sets a distinctly bright tone, with the name “Oh So Orange”. This is certainly a bold look, bearing some comparison to last year’s iPhone XR in the coral colour (which was dropped for the iPhone 11). Huawei also released a Mate 30 Pro version with an orange back.

Despite this eye-catching iridescence, the Pixel 4’s main draw is still likely to be cameras rather than colours. The first Pixel phone to have more than one rear lens, we expect to see an extra telephoto sensor joining the array, which should improve on zoom, and offer greater depth for “popping” effects such as Portait Mode.

The device will doubtless host the latest Android 10 operating system, and probably will run on the Snapdragon 855 chip. We don’t expect to see 5G make its way to the line just yet, with this level of connectivity likely to bide its time until 2020 (just like Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro devices). Fortunately we don’t have long to wait to see the rumours confirmed or refuted: the Pixel 4 is set to be launched on October 15.

via: 9to5Mac

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…