Google’s cheapskate Pixel 4 trade-in offers are a really unfunny joke

Google has launched a trade-in scheme for its new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL handsets, but is offering owners of previous generation devices a relative pittance for upgrading to the latest models.

When ordering a new Pixel 4 from the official Google Store in the US, customers are invited to give-up their existing handset for an estimated trade-in value.

However, the maximum the company is offering for last year’s Pixel 3 XL, in pristine, working condition with the full 128GB of storage, is a mere $295. That particular handset was launched for $999 just one year ago. Thanks for nothing, Google.

The miserly fee, spotted by Android Police, is half of what Samsung was offering when trading the Pixel 3 XL for a Galaxy Note 10. You could get $600 for your troubles back in August, and even now it’s a $450 discount.

Running the gauntlet on eBay can net sellers up to $450 for the same Pixel 3 XL handsets, so Google may be relying on users not wanting to take that chance and opting for convenience over cash.

Related: Best Android phones 2019

In fact, Google is even offering iPhone owners a much better deal than those who’re showing loyalty by upgrading their Pixel phones. If you’ve got a 512GB iPhone XS Max in good order, you’ll get $600.

Considering Google has had trouble winning people over from other manufacturers, it’s perhaps unsurprising the company is offering more tempting terms to iPhone owners. But what does that say about the value Google places upon those who’ve remained loyal to the brand since the Pixel phones arrived? Those now seeking to update their experience to those lovely new cameras and improved display, Face Unlock and new Motion Sense technology?

Oh, and one more thing. The original Pixel phone will net users up to to $55 when trading up for a Google Pixel 4, which is just about more than you’d get when sending your phone to one of those recycling sites using it for scrap value.

The company isn’t offering trade-ins for UK sales right now, but if you’re disappointed with Google, try our best Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL deals instead.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …