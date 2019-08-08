Google Pixel 4 leak suggests it’ll have a display to rival the OnePlus 7 Pro

A substantial specs leak has revealed lots of juicy information about the Google Pixel 4. We can expect a screen upgrade and an all-new camera attachment.

The most eye-catching news from the leak is that the Pixel 4 will have a 90Hz screen refresh rate, matching the OnePlus 7 Pro in this regard, and it should make the screen far smoother than the 60Hz rate that’s common across the industry.

The other big new rumoured feature is a DSLR style accessory that you can attach to the handset to further improve the impressive photography that the Pixel series is best known for.

Along with these two features, the leak also provides comprehensive specifications for the new device, and confirmation that the rear camera mode will have an all-new telephoto lens to accompany the main 12-megapixel sensor. It’s the first time a Pixel phone will have more than one camera, and along with the news of the attachable DSLR it shows that Google is taking photography very seriously. This new initiative, combined with the track record, bodes very well for the Pixel 4’s camera performance.

As usual, there will be a standard sized and an XL version of the Pixel 4. The latter will have a respectable 3700mAh battery, but the former will have a 5.7-inch screen and just a 2800mAh battery. This capacity seems meagre to say the least, and we are sceptical as to whether it can last you as long as you need, given the far more demanding screen refresh rate. The processor for both devices will be a Snapdragon 855, and RAM will, fortunately, be bumped up to 6GB from the 4GB on the Pixel 3.

The Pixel 4 is expected to be released in October, and its flagship specifications ensure that it will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the Huawei Mate 30 and of course the iPhone 11.

