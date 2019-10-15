Google Pixel Live Stream: Watch the launch of the Pixel 4 right here

New York plays host to Google’s ‘Made by Google’ event today. We expect to see some exciting new tech – including the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL – unveiled, though numerous leaks mean there are likely to be few surprises.

The event kicks off at 10AM in New York. That means 3PM in the UK, and 4PM in central Europe.

How can you watch? It’s really, really simple. Click the link below and, when the countdown finishes, the event will be going live.

The Pixel 4 series is set to be the main feature of the event. While Google’s Pixel 4 flagship is yet to be officially unveiled, thanks to the torrent of leaks and rumours, it already feels very familiar.

We’re confident that we have a strong idea of what to expect from the device before it’s shown off on the stage.

Even though it contradicts leaked figures, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Pixel 4’s price work its way closer to the £1000 mark, matching competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

The three rumoured colour options are white, black and orange, and each of them appears to sport a surrounding black frame.

Although the Pixel 4’s bezels look chunkier than those of most of today’s flagship phones, there’s a reason for that: a vast new array of sensors is necessary to house Google’s new Soli technology. But we’ve let out a sigh of relief that the Pixel 3 XL’s chunky notch has been sent packing.

Here’s the big one though, the screen. A further leak has indicated that the Pixel 4’s screen will receive an impressive upgrade: an August report claimed that it will have a 90Hz refresh rate, like that of the OnePlus 7 Pro, rather than the industry-standard of 60Hz — and this spec has also been mentioned in the alleged official Pixel 4 spec sheet, which was published by 9to5Google. This should deliver a much smoother interface.

We could also see the launch of the Pixelbook Go and a new smart speaker in the form of the Nest Mini.

Overall, there won’t be too many surprises tomorrow, but it’s always interesting to see the new hands-on details that come with a full launch. Stay tuned for our updates on the event later on today.

