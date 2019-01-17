New patent hints at a stunning, notchless Google Pixel 4

A freshly discovered patent has raised speculation that Google could drop the notch when it launches the Google Pixel 4 later this year.

The Pixel 3 XL features a fairly hefty notch, which you can hide. However, doing so renders a large chunk of the phone’s screen useless, and makes the handset look almost exactly like the previous-gen Pixel 2 XL.

91Mobiles this week discovered a freshly granted patent on the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s website that shows a notchless, all-screen device, which − like every single phone in the Pixel family − features a two-tone back.

It’s a slick-looking thing, and looks like a massive improvement on the notch and chin combo rocked by the Pixel 3 XL, and the forehead and chin combo of the Pixel 3.

Furthermore, just like the Pixel 3 range, the device showcased in the sketches that accompany the patent has a power button and volume rocker on its right-hand edge, a USB-C port at the bottom, and no headphone jack.

The only difference is that its SIM card slot sits on the left-hand edge, rather than the bottom.

While it’s far from certain that this phone will be a future entry to the Pixel line, the signs sure do look positive.

Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait a fair while to find out for sure either way. Google tends to launch its flagship devices in October, and there’s no reason to believe this year will be any different.

The company, however, is expected to unveil a pair of new mid-range handsets before then − the Google Pixel 3 Lite and the Google Pixel 3 Lite XL (quite a mouthful).

What are you hoping to see from Google and the Pixel range this year? What rumoured flagship launches are you most looking forward to?