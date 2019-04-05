The Google Pixel 4 looks like a huge disappointment in new concept video

As some point this year, the smart money is on Google releasing a new flagship smartphone – one that will almost certainly be called the Pixel 4. We just really hope it’s not this much of a disappointment…

A newly released Pixel 4 concept video sounds like the perfect way to kill a few minutes on a Friday when the boss isn’t looking, but this one is such a letdown it’ll have you hitting the bottle well before the approved witching hour.

Made by the ever-talented Concept Creator, there’s absolutely no doubting the quality of the design work – it’s just we really hope the Pixel 4 offers more than what’s on display here.

Chief among our grievances is the unsightly central notch. Does anyone really want see a gaping, iPhone X-inspired notch on a phone screen ever again?

Most Android manufacturers have now realised that this particular design nuance wasn’t Jony Ive’s finest hour and are going to extreme lengths to ditch the notch – the Galaxy S10 features a far more tolerable ‘punch hole’ design to house the front camera, while the forthcoming OnePlus 7 could go as far as to feature a pop-up front camera.

Then there’s the idea that the Pixel 4 might come equipped with two rear cameras. On the one hand, this is an improvement on the spec sheet, as both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL only featured a single lens on the back – and they both took absolutely superb pictures, thanks to Google’s software wizardry.

But with devices like the Huawei P30 Pro upping the stakes with high-performance triple camera system, and late-2019 devices like the Galaxy Note 10 potentially packing as many as four lenses, it’s safe to say Google risks falling behind the pack – only the suggestion of a Snapdragon 855 SoC hints at this year’s bleeding edge specs.

All in all, the Pixel 4 as imagined in this concept video just looks a bit…2018.

However, fear not, as this concept video is exactly that – a work of fiction. While based on some of the Pixel 4 rumours doing the rounds as well as educated guesswork on the part of the designer, it’s totally unofficial, so there’s every chance the Pixel 4 and big sibling the Pixel 4 XL will look completely different to what you see above.

First up for the Mountain View-based tech giant, however, is the heavily rumoured Pixel 3a (previouslyPixel 3 Lite), which is tipped to be launching ahead of the Pixel 4. Google I/O 2019 in May looks like the obvious launch platform for the former device, with the Pixel 4 unlikely to come out until the autumn.

