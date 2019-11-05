Days after the launch of the Google Pixel 4 it became evident that there were some issues with the display. Fortunately, it now looks to have been sorted out.

Google has rolled out (or is in the process of rolling out, for some) a software update to the Pixel 4 series which seems to deliver a 90Hz refresh rate in more situations than previously. We’d been looking forward to the smooth refresh rate matching the likes of the OnePlus 7T Pro. but after a few days after release it became clear that the Pixel 4 had automatically capped its refresh rate at the industry-standard 60Hz when below a certain level of brightness. 9to5 Google report that since the update, the 90Hz refresh rate kicks in even when brightness is at 60% whereas it would not do so previously.

Related: Best Phones

Previously, we hadn’t been all that impressed with the display quality of Pixel phones, with white tones tending to look unclean and other colours seeming a bit “overcooked”. But generally the Pixel 4’s display actually had impressed us. Not only had the maximum refresh rate seen a boost, but the colour gamut is good and the colour temperature is pretty much ideal — so hopefully this latest update has solved the device’s remaining niggle with the screen.

Related: Best Android Phones

The screen was far more from the only impressive factor with the Pixel 4. We were once again blown away with the calibre of the camera which is one of the best on the market when it comes to low-light performance. However, in one respect the device seriously underwhelmed us; battery capacity of 2800mAh was not sufficient for a flagship-level performer. We found that streaming HDR content could dent the battery by 14% in an hour, while gaming could take up to 30% off the battery in the same timespan. This was a real drawback which marred our experience with an otherwise high-performing handset.

According to the 9to5Google report, the update comes along with the November Security Patch. We’re currently still on the October version but will keep an eye out for when the update hits.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…