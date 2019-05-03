Google Pixel 3a XL images and specs revealed after Best Buy blunder

Images and specifications of Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel 3a XL smartphone have spread after a mistake at retailer Best Buy.

The images from Android Police‘s keen-eyed spotter reveal that the Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch screen, 64GB of storage, and the handsets will be available in black and white. The images were taken after the all-important boxes were mistakenly left in view at a Best Buy store in Springfield, Ohio. D’oh!

Related: Best phones

These aren’t the first leaks we’ve come across for the Google Pixel 3a XL, which will reportedly launch on May 7 at Google I/O . First of all it’s expected to cost around $479 (~£370) according to Brandon Lee, making it considerably less than its full-fat Pixel 3 XL counterpart, which had an RRP of £869 ($899) when it launched.

Secondly, images show design continuity between the budget version and the standard Pixel line. The unique two-tone textured design is set to make a comeback, but due to the price-drop it will likely be constructed of plastic rather than glass this time around.

Onto the crucial topic of specs. DroidLife revealed that the Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM (the same as the Pixel 3 XL), and a 3400mAh battery. It is also rumoured to have a great quality 12-megapixel camera similar in standard to the one found on the Pixel 3. Given how impressed we were with the photos taken on the Pixel 3, it would be truly game-changing if we were able to take similar-quality pictures on a tighter budget.

Finally, after the controversial decision to ditch the headphone jack from the Pixel 3, audiophiles will be reassured to know that it is likely to make a comeback to the Pixel 3a series.

Are you looking to buy the Google Pixel 3a XL? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews