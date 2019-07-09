Save £70 on the Google Pixel 3a XL

Google’s already-affordable Pixel 3a XL smartphone has just been bumped down in price again, now coming in at under £400. Here’s how you can get your hands on that incredible deal.

For just £399 from Currys PC World, you can now get yourself one of the best smartphone cameras on the market — one that puts to shame some of the priciest flagships that cost twice as much. The Google Pixel 3a XL not only boasts a stunning camera, but also offers a clean, pure software experience and a gorgeous big OLED screen.

First things first — that camera. The sensor on the Pixel 3a XL is the exact same hardware as the flagship Pixel 3 camera, rated as one of the greatest smartphone cameras around. While the 3a series lacks the processing punch offered from the flagship, in fact we thought that in blind tests you’d struggle to identify which photograph was taken by which device. Simply put, no other mid-range device can even touch the quality on offer here. Portrait Mode and Night Sight are showstopping software options that really bring the best out of this snapper.

The screen is also a main selling point of this smartphone. One of the few OLED screens available at this price point, it offers great contrast and very accurate colours. Whilst it does have a thick top bezel, at least this handset avoids the ugly, invasive notch on the Pixel 3 XL. The body, despite its plastic construction, feels good in the hand.

However, one of the compromises of this device is its performance. It features the decidedly middle-of-the-road Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, which will not be up to running the most demanding apps, such as games, as smoothly as you’d expect of a flagship. This is the only telltale that the device is not as premium as you might think on first glance.

The Google Pixel 3a XL is an excellent mid-range phone; if photography is your priority but you’ve not got the funds for a flagship, then this is the smartphone we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend to you.

