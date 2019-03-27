Google Pixel 3a leak hints at third colour and sub-£400 price point

The Google Pixel 3a will arrive in an attractive shade of purple, according to a new leak that also gives us our first indication of how the phone will be priced.

New information published by German site WinFutrure suggests there’ll be a third colour beyond the expected black and white models. That colour is referred to as “iris” in the document spied by the site. Iris is a mixture of blue and violet and it sounds like an attractive shade for a smartphone.

Just as interesting though is the indication of the potential pricing of the device, which will sit below the main Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets in Google’s smartphone range. According to WinFuture’s sources at “European online retailers” the standard Pixel 3a (i.e. the smaller version), will be priced at around 450 euros, which is around £380 or $500 in the US.

The current Pixel 3 range retails from 859 euros and 959 euros for the Pixel 3 XL, which means the so-called lite version would almost half that of the full fat version. However, the site cautions that the price quoted is “anything but reliable” and are to be treated with “extreme caution.”

Related: Android Pie Phones

The smaller Pixel 3a is expected to have a 5.6-inch display, accompanied by a Snapdragon 670 SoC and 4GB of RAM. It’s also expected the device will have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a single-lens 12-megapixel snapper on the rear. It’a also thought there’ll be a 3,000mAh battery on board. Renders have also suggested the 3.5mm headphone jack could be set for a comeback after being dropped for the Pixel 2 range in 2017.

We’re expecting Google to unveil the devices in the next few months, perhaps even at the Google I/O conference which takes place in May.

Would you consider the Pixel 3a if it came in at under £400?Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.