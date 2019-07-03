Google Pixel 3a is half price at Best Buy right now

The Google Pixel 3a smartphone is currently half price at US retailer Best Buy, in what appears to be a Fourth of July sale.

The mid-range handset, which only arrived a couple of months back, can be nabbed for $199.99, compared with the regular $399.99 asking price.

The $200 saving on the unlocked saving does come with the caveat of having to activate the phone today with the Sprint network in the United States.

In his review of the Google Pixel 3a, our own Max Parker crowned the device the “budget camera champion”, which harkens back to the Nexus days of highly-capable Google phones running pure Android, that do not break the bank.

Alongside that flagship-quality camera, it has a fantastic 5.6-inch OLED display with a capable Snapdragon 670 processor. As well as the USB-C connectivity, there’s also a headphone jack, which the regular Pixel 3 is bereft of. It also has a guaranteed update to Android Q waiting in the wings.

There’s no Qi wireless charging or water resistance, and there can be a little sluggishness when using certain apps. However, overall, it was well worthy of the 4-star review it garnered back in May.

Max wrote: “The Pixel 3a doesn’t quite bring back the pure bargain-basement pricing structure of the brand’s once-fabled Nexus series. However, it does lower the barrier of entry for anyone wanting a fantastic camera on a smartphone. The Google Pixel 3a might yet be the perfect antidote to the £1,000 smartphone – and an answer to Google’s dwindling smartphone sales.”

If the device is a steal at $399 then it’s practically armed robbery at under $200. Yes, there’s the carrier activation to consider, but if you’re in the market for a new phone anyway, this deal is something to consider.

If you’re looking for something at the top end of the market, the Pixel 4 is just a few months away.

