Save £308 on a Google Pixel 3 XL with Vodafone this Black Friday

One of Vodafone’s best Black Friday 2018 UK deals looks to be the sizeable discount it’s offering up on Google’s new Pixel 3 XL.

If you can see past that deep, deep notch, the Pixel 3 XL is an excellent smartphone; boasting the latest Google smarts supported by all manner of machine-learning powered wizardry, plus one of the most astounding cameras on a smartphone in 2018.

Google Pixel 3 XL Vodafone Deal Google Pixel 3 XL, 64GB A discounted upfront cost and monthly cost make this Pixel 3 XL Vodafone deal one seriously worth considering.

Direct from Google, the base 64GB Pixel 3 XL is priced at £829 (down from £869 for Black Friday) without a contract. Vodafone is offering up the handset for £52 a month over 24 months, with a £29 upfront cost. For your money, Vodafone’s tariff includes unlimited calls and texts plus a whopping 100GB of data.

Typically, this plan comes in at £64 a month with a £49 upfront cost, thus the considerable £308 saving to be made over the duration of this particular tariff.

In our full review, we praised the Pixel for its focused approach, delivering such a solid smartphone experience and suffering far less from the bloated software of many of its rivals, while also getting the fundamentals so very, very right.

It doesn’t showboat anywhere near as much as other flagships but with a camera as good as it has it doesn’t need to.

Google Pixel 3 XL Vodafone Deal Google Pixel 3 XL, 64GB A discounted upfront cost and monthly cost make this Pixel 3 XL Vodafone deal one seriously worth considering.

What’s more, this is the first Pixel to adopt premium features like wireless charging, not to mention its attractive display, clean Android 9.0 Pie software and a price that undercuts big rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone XS Max and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.