Google Pixel 3 XL: Save $260 on the smartphone camera champ this Prime Day

The Google Pixel 3 XL provides arguably the best smartphone camera experience on the market, yet it’s received a $260 price cut for Amazon Prime Day 2019. Snap it up quick.

Buy now: Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB for just $739 (save $260) at Amazon

Anyone who’s concerned with taking great pictures with their smartphone really needs to pay attention this Prime Day. The Google Pixel 3 XL is in the mix.

We’ve seen plenty of great smartphone cameras in 2019, not least the Huawei P30 Pro. But it’s the late-2018 Google Pixel 3 family that continues to set the standard by which all others are judged.

Pixel 3 XL – Prime Day Deal Google - Pixel 3 XL with 128GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) - Not Pink Time to improve your Instagram game with Amazon's massive price drop on the Pixel 3 XL for Prime Day – trust us, your smartphone shots will have never looked better.

Its shots are bright, sharp and reliably awesome – even in low light conditions. And all this from a solitary 12.2-megapixel sensor.

The Google Pixel XL offers much more than a top notch camera, though. It’s also got a large, vibrant 6.4-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and a capable Snapdragon 845 CPU.

Even better, it comes with the very latest version of Google’s own Android OS, which is untainted by custom skins and duplicate apps. It’s the closest thing to the ideal Android experience that you’re going to get.

All of which explains why we’re excited by the current Amazon Prime Day deal for the Google Pixel 3 XL. A saving of $260 across the board means that the 64GB model is currently $639 rather than $899, while the 128GB model is $739 rather than $999.

Pixel 3 XL – Prime Day Deal Google - Pixel 3 XL with 128GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) - Not Pink Time to improve your Instagram game with Amazon's massive price drop on the Pixel 3 XL for Prime Day – trust us, your smartphone shots will have never looked better.

We’re still probably four months away from the Google Pixel 4, and Google will continue to support the Pixel 3 XL with software and security updates for years to come. As such, this is a truly appealing offer, whether you’re a budding mobile photographer or not.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More