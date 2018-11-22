Google Pixel 3 in unbelievable Black Friday deal with crazy 100GB of data

All the best Black Friday deals are in full swing and this is a fantastic pick for anyone looking for an unbeatable deal on the Google Pixel 3.
Carphone Warehouse’s Black Friday offering is Google’s new flagship phone with an upfront cost of £29.99 and monthly payments of £36. Over the course of the contract that’ll cost £893.99, a pretty staggering price for 100GB data a month and a brand-new high-end phone.
Google Pixel 3 Carphone Warehouse Deal
Google Pixel 3 (2018) 5.5-inch - Android 9 Pie, 12-megapixel camera and Snapdragon 845
Google Pixel 3 (2018) 5.5-inch - Android 9 Pie, 12-megapixel camera and Snapdragon 845
Get the excellent Google Pixel 3 with 100GB data on Vodafone from Carphone Warehouse for £29.99 upfront and monthly payments of £36.
Carphone Warehouse is claiming this deal will save you £510 over the period of the Vodafone contract, which is for 24 months.
Excellent deal aside, the Pixel 3 itself is one of our favourite Android phones of 2018. It packs easily the best camera on any phone and a recent update gives it the ‘Night Sight’ feature that captures amazing snaps in poor light.
Other standout specs include a Snapdragon 845 chipset running the show paired with 4GB RAM. This particular model comes with 64GB storage, a 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED screen and wireless charging.
It boasts an IP68 rating too, meaning it’ll withstand getting wet without completely conking out.
We raved about the Pixel 3 in our review. Our review verdict said, “I’m completely taken with the Google Pixel 3. The camera is incredible, design lovely and the software experience makes other Android phones feel antiquated. It’s not as packed to the rafters with as many features as some of the competition, but the simple approach and making sure everything works as well as it should is, for me, more important.”
New Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
New Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
Versatile 4K 8th Gen i7-powered 2-in-1 Windows laptop with almost £500 off.
