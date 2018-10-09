Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Launching Today: Release date, specs, price, and latest news

The Google Pixel was released in 2016, followed by the Google Pixel 2 in 2017. Both generations of the phone were really impressive, with camera quality and the stock Android experience really standing out. Now, we’re hotly anticipating the Google Pixel 3, which is widely expected to be launched at the special Made by Google 2018 event on Tuesday, October 9. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Google flagship as it gets ready for its official reveal today, including the rumoured Pixel 3 release date, specs, and price.

The amount of information we’ve seen leak out about the Pixel 3 has been astonishing, even by the standards of the 2018 mobile industry.

Prior to today’s launch event, noted mobile tipster Evan Blass – better known by his @evleaks handle – tweeted a final photo of the full Pixel 3 colour lineup, which features the new ‘sand’ option rumoured in the run-up to the reveal.

Before this, a last-minute leak saw pre-production units stolen and sold onto the black market, meaning the devices have been popping up left, right and centre, meaning that we’ve practically seen everything there is to see about the phone prior to its official announcement.

Here’s everything we know about the phone so far.

Google Pixel 3 Release Date: When will it come out?

Google has sent out invitations for its 2018 ‘Made By Google’ event, which is almost certainly where we’ll get our first official look at the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL.

Made By Google always revolves around the Pixel line, and for the past two years the event has taken place on October 4. This time around, however, it’s set for October 9. The event will kick off at 4pm UK time and, as ever, Google will live stream all of the action.

It isn’t yet clear when the phone will actually come out, but the previous entries in the Pixel range were released on October 19 and 20. Android Central reports that it has received a promotional email from Google declaring that pre-orders will “start immediately after the event”. However, we’re yet to see such a message, so we’re taking this claim with a pinch of salt for now.

Google Pixel 3 Price: How much will it cost?

We don’t know for certain how much the Pixel 3 will cost when it hits the shelves – or the Pixel 3 XL, for that matter − but one leak has claimed that the Pixel 3 will cost $649 (around £505) while the XL version will cost $100 more at $749 (around £585).

The Pixel 2 sold for £629 at launch, while the Pixel 2 XL commanded £799, so if anything these numbers seem a little low to us, especially now that smartphones costing over £1000 are becoming much more normal.

According to a listing posted by Canadian mobile operator Freedom Mobile and spotted by 9to5Google, the 64GB Pixel 3 XL will cost CAD $1129 (~£670), with the 128GB model costing CAD $1259 (~£740). The 64GB Pixel 3, meanwhile, will apparently cost CAD $999 (~£590), with the 128GB model costing CAD $1129 (~£670).

Google Pixel 3 Specs: What’s new and what can it do?

Since the Pixel phones are Google’s flagship devices, they’re designed to show off the latest version of Android, which this year is Android Pie. Expect it to be finely tuned to take advantage of Pie’s new features, such as its gesture controls.

One such video (embedded above) − an alleged “marketing” clip − appears to showcase the Pixel 3’s key gestures and features. At one point, the handset’s camera automatically scans the details of a business card without needing to take a photo. It’s a neat little trick that could prove particularly handy for business-minded users.

The listing from Canadian mobile operator Freedom Mobile mentioned above claims that both handsets will feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, and IP68 water- and dust-resistance.

It also states that the smaller model will have a 5.5-inch, 2160 x 1080 display and a 3915mAh battery. The larger phone will apparently have a 6.3-inch, 2880 x 1440 display and a 3430mAh battery.

Active Edge functionality will almost certainly also be included in the model, meaning you’ll be able to squeeze its sides to activate Google Assistant if saying “OK, Google” proves to be too embarrassing in public. You’ll also be able to flip the phone screen-down to automatically switch off notifications.

Wireless charging is expected to appear in this year’s Pixel for the first time too. A leaked video has shown off what appears to be a Pixel 3 XL being put on a wireless charging pad, and getting charged up in the process. However, it’s currently unclear whether wireless charging will come to both XL and non-XL models.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will almost certainly not feature a headphone jack. In September, Google released a brand new £12 USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter, which promises 53% lower latency and 38% more playback time, and the timing of the move all-but confirms that Google has no plans to bring back a native, on-device, headphone jack.

However, a leak from Unwire.hk shows that the the Pixel 3 will almost certainly come with a set of USB-C Google Pixel Buds in the box.

We first saw the Pixel Buds released as a pair of wireless headphones alongside the Pixel 2 last year, where Google heavily emphasised their translation capabilities. However, as cool as this functionality was, we were far from impressed with the product as a whole.

Unfortunately, it looks like the fiddly, uncomfortable and impractical loop design is back.

Google Pixel 3 Design: What does the phone look like?

We’re looking at a pair of very typical Android phones (via GSMArena). The larger Pixel 3 XL will feature a notched display like many of the other phones released in 2018 (albeit with a notch that seems much larger than the competition), while the non-XL Pixel 3 will have a more traditional form-factor.

The XL’s notch will house a pair of 8-megapixel selfie cameras, a loudspeaker and distance and brightness sensors, according to WinFuture.de.

The clearest leaks to date have come courtesy of reliable tipsters Evan Blass and Roland Quandt (both above).

At this stage, we’re certain that both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be available in black and white colour schemes, but mint green, ‘sand‘ and ‘not pink’ have also been rumoured. Here are some more images (via Reddit):

The rear looks very similar on the XL and non-XL versions of the phone, with a central fingerprint scanner and single-lens camera.

These images all-but confirm the multiple leaks about the design of the display (which have become so common that the phone was even recognised when it was left in the back of a Lyft), and videos have even started to emerge that show the Pixel 3 XL in action…

Google Pixel 3 Specs: What’s the Pixel 3 camera going to be like?

Next up is the phone’s camera. As you can see from the photos posted above, it look like the rear of the phone is getting a single-lens design, reportedly a 12.2-megapixel sensor. That might sound like it’s going to offer worse image quality than dual-lens competitors, but frankly the Pixel and Pixel 2 were both noteworthy for how excellent their cameras were, so we’re not too worried.

In terms of what’s on the front, a report from Bloomberg has claimed that the Pixel 3 will have a dual-front facing camera design (apparently with at least one 8.1-megapixel sensor), though it’s unclear what the second sensor will be used for.

Some believe it will drive a Face ID-style face-recognition feature, while others have speculated that it could just be used to generate better images. We’re leaning towards the former.

What appears to be a leaked EE listing has also revealed that the Pixel 3 will have a ‘Top Shot’ feature, designed to apparently help you “capture the perfect shot every time” and “get smiles, not blinks”.

On the software side of the equation, the phone will apparently feature a redesigned camera app for switching between the different lens modes, which will even be able to proactively suggest which lens mode you might want to use.

The best information we have so far about what’s under the hood of the phone comes to us via Ice Universe on Twitter, who’s said that we should expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with 4GB of RAM.

Further reports suggested the Pixel 3 XL would come with a 3430mAh battery, which is slightly down from the 3520mAh battery found in the Pixel 2 XL. Meanwhile the Pixel 3 will reportedly have a 2915mAh battery.

What features are you hoping to see on the Google Pixel 3?