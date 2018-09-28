Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL: Features, leaks, rumours and release date for the next flagship phones from Google

The company’s first-generation Google Pixel was released in 2016, followed by the Google Pixel 2 in 2017. Now we’re hotly anticipating the Google Pixel 3, which is expected to launch in October.

The amount of information we’ve seen leak out about the Pixel 3 has been astonishing, even by the standards of the 2018 mobile industry. After a shipment of pre-production phones was stolen and went on to be sold onto the black market, the devices have been popping up left, right and centre, meaning that we’ve practically seen everything there is to see about the phone prior to its official announcement.

If you’re interested in exactly what we know so far, then read on to find out.

Google Pixel 3 Release Date: When will it come out?

Google has sent out invitations for its 2018 “Made By Google” event, which is almost certainly where we’ll get our first official look at the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL.

Made By Google always revolves around the Pixel line, and for the past two years the event has taken place on October 4. This time around, however, it’s set for October 9. The event will kick off at 4pm UK time and, as ever, Google will live stream all of the action.

It isn’t yet clear when the phone will actually come out, but previous entries in the Pixel range were released on October 19 and 20. We’re expecting a similar release date for the Pixel 3.

Google Pixel 3 Price: How much will it cost?

We don’t know for certain how much the Pixel 3 will cost when it hits the shelves – or the Pixel 3 XL, for that matter − but one leak has claimed that the Pixel 3 will cost $649 (around £505) while the XL version will cost $100 more at $749 (around £585).

The Pixel 2 sold for £629 at launch, while the Pixel 2 XL commanded £799, so if anything these numbers seem a little low to us, especially now that smartphones costing over £1000 are becoming much more normal.

Google Pixel 3 Design: What does the phone look like?

We’re looking at a pair of very typical Android phones (via GSMArena). The larger Pixel 3 XL will feature a notched display like many of the other phones released in 2018 (albeit with a notch that seems much larger than the competition), while the non-XL Pixel 3 will have a more traditional form-factor.

The XL’s notch will house a pair of 8-megapixel selfie cameras, a loudspeaker and distance and brightness sensors, according to WinFuture.de.

Starting with the standard Pixel 3. It will feature a 5.4-inch screen, housed in a device that’s 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm. The Pixel 3 XL’s screen will apparently be 6.71-inches big, and will have a resolution of 2880 x 1440.

The clearest leaks to date have come courtesy of reliable tipsters Evan Blass (above), and Roland Quandt (below).

It appears that both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be available in the same black and white colour schemes, with the white models sporting some green trim. Here are some more images (via Reddit):

Around the back, there’s a centrally-mounted fingerprint scanner and a single-lens camera.

The rear looks very similar to the non-XL version of the phone, with a central fingerprint scanner and single-lens camera.

These images confirm the multiple leaks about the design of the display (which have become so common that the phone was even recognised when it was left in the back of a Lyft), and videos have even started to emerge that show the Pixel 3 XL in action…

Google Pixel 3 Features: What can it do?

Since the Pixel phones are Google’s flagship devices, they’re designed to show off the latest version of Android, which this year is Android Pie. Expect it to be finely tuned to take advantage of Pie’s new features, such as its gesture controls.

One such video (embedded above) − an alleged “marketing” clip − appears to showcase the Pixel 3’s key gestures and features. It shows the camera automatically scanning the details of a business card without needing to take a photo. It’s a neat little trick that could prove particularly handy for business-minded users.

An AIDA64 screenshot also appears to confirm that Active Edge functionality will also be included in the model, meaning you’ll be able to squeeze its sides to activate Google Assistant if saying “OK, Google” proves to be too embarrassing in public.

Wireless charging is also expected to appear in this year’s Pixel for the first time. A leaked video has shown off a Pixel 3 XL being put on a wireless charging pad, and getting charged up in the process. However, it’s currently unclear whether wireless charging will come to both XL and non-XL models. We’ll probably have to wait until October to find out for sure.

On the audio side of the equation, the Pixel 3 will apparently come with a set of wired Pixel Buds. We first saw the Pixel Buds released as a pair of wireless headphones alongside the Pixel 2 last year, where Google heavily emphasised their translation capabilities.

In contrast, this year’s earphones look like a much more traditional wired affair. It’s unclear whether the translation functionality will also be present, or if Google has just adopted the existing design. Either way, it’s nice to actually get a pair of USB-C headphones in the box.

Google Pixel 3 Specs and Camera: What’s the phone packing under the hood?

Next up is the phone’s camera. Unfortunately, as you can see from the photos posted above, it look like the rear of the phone is getting a single-lens design, which later reports claimed will be equipped with a 12.2-megapixel sensor. That might sound like it’s going to offer worse image quality than dual-lens competitors, but frankly the Pixel and Pixel 2 were both noteworthy for how excellent their cameras were, so we’re not too worried.

In terms of what’s on the front, a report from Bloomberg has claimed that the Pixel 3 will have dual-front facing camera design (apparently with at least one 8.1-megapixel sensor), though it’s unclear what the second sensor will be used for – some believe it will drive a Face ID-style face-recognition feature, while others have speculated that it could just be used to generate better images. We’re leaning towards the former, based on the phone having a dual lens on the rear.

On the software side of the equation, the phone will apparently feature a redesigned camera app for switching between the different lens modes, which will even be able to suggest which lens mode you might want to use proactively.

The best information we have so far about what’s under the hood of the phone comes to us via Ice Universe on Twitter, who’s said that we should expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with 4GB of RAM. Further reports suggested the Pixel 3 XL would come with a 3430mAh battery, which is slightly down from the 3520mAh battery found in the Pixel 2 XL. Meanwhile the Pixel 3 will reportedly have a 2915mAh battery.

