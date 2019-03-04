New Pixel 3 update fixes its most annoying issues

Google has dropped the March security update for its Pixel 3 range, and with it comes a number of fixes for persistent issues with the phones.

The patch deals with slow performance for the otherwise brilliant camera on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets, with the release notes promising improved “Startup and responsiveness of Camera app.” Following the update, the app itself should launch faster, while switching between modes should be quicker.

Another perennial ill being rectified by the update is improved Bluetooth reliability on both Pixel 3 devices. The update promises improved performance, which is highly necessary given the lack of 3.5mm headphone jacks.

This over-the-air update will also cure problems if this over-the-air update fails you, by offering an improved recovery process. There’s also improved storage performance and improved “playback of encrypted media on some video apps.”

Amid all of the improvements, Google is also fixing some critical security bugs on the handsets, although these are not specified. The update can be found within there Settings > System > Security update section of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets with, and tops out at 70.9MB in size.

The Pixel 3 phones are among the finest Android handsets available and is widely regarded to have the best camera of any smartphone period. In his review of the Pixel 3, or own Max Parker proclaimed it the best camera he’d ever used on any handset.

He wrote: “I’m completely taken with the Google Pixel 3. The camera is incredible, design lovely and the software experience makes other Android phones feel antiquated. It’s not as packed to the rafters with as many features as some of the competition, but the simple approach and making sure everything works as well as it should is, for me, more important.”

Are you a Pixel 3 convert? Or are there too many lingering issues with the range for your liking? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.