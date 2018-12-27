Google Pixel 3 Lite release window may have been leaked

Google will launch the Pixel 3 Lite and 3 XL Lite in the United States this coming spring, according to a source with knowledge of the Verizon network’s plans.

Android Police got word from a tipster who confirmed the scaled-back versions of the Made by Google phones are in line for a debut before next summer.

The word comes after multiple leaks appeared to confirm the mid-range phones are actually on the way, following months of speculation.

A prototype appeared on a Russian blog in November, while there have been multiple spec leaks and mocked-up renders appearing ever since. Now it appears concrete plans may be in place to launch the Pixel 3 Lite, along with a larger counterpart, which would lower the entry level for Google’s own-branded phones.

Related: Best smartphone 2018

So far, the only specs that have emerged have pertained to the smaller of the two devices, with a 5.5-inch screen. Reports have suggested the Snapdragon 670 or 710 processor will be on board, accompanied by 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and 12/8-meagpixel cameras. The renders also appeared to confirm the headphone jack will make a triumphant return. It’s also expected the larger of the two devices will rock a 6-inch screen, with comparable internal specs.

Today’s update offers no update on the price, but we could see Google offer a more Nexus-like price point for these devices, rather than the ultra premium tag placed on the Pixel devices.

Related: Pixel 3 vs Pixel 3 XL

It’s also not clear whether these phones will be available in the UK, or on other US networks beyond the Verizon release. If they do enjoy a wider roll-out, it’ll be interesting to see whether Google prices the devices competitively in order to compete with the likes of Huawei and OnePlus, who’ve enjoyed success with flagship-quality phones at mid-range prices.

Would you buy a Lite version of the Pixel 3? Or is Google making a mistake by dumbing down its flagship brand? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.