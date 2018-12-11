Get an extra 20GB of data and a free phone in this insane Pixel 3 deal

Best Google Pixel 3 Deals: How does an extra 20GB of data and a free phone sound? That’s the incredible deal at hand in this amazing contract from EE.

Given that the Pixel 3 is still a relative newbie on the market – and a flagship phone at that – you’d be forgiven for expecting to pay a pretty penny for the device. Well, someone at Affordable Mobiles didn’t get the memo because you can have the Pixel 3 for free, and with a massive 45GB of data for the stupidly low price of just £43 a month. Someone pinch me.

If £43 a month is just a tad too steep for your monthly outgoings, then you’ll be glad to know that there’s an equally good (and cheaper) deal going with O2. For just £34 a month – and £40 upfront with the code TRUSTED10 – you can jump on a 15GB contract for the Pixel 3.

What makes this deal even better though is that every customer gets a £69 wireless charging stand for the wonderful price of free. How’s that for a slice of fried gold? Plus, signing up with O2 gets you access to a variety of weekly freebies from the network’s O2 Priority service.

Following on from the incredible Pixel 2 was never going to be easy, but the Pixel 3 takes the mantle and runs with it. In our four and half star review, the Pixel 3 stood out for having the best version of Android on the market and of course, equally fantastic rear and front facing cameras.

Writing in our review, Mobiles Editor Max Parker detailed: “If your smartphone is your main way to take photos, you’re going to seriously want to consider the Google Pixel 3. Even after taking hundreds of pictures with this phone I’m constantly astounded by the quality, the dynamic range and the way taking stunning shots is completely effortless.”

Both of these deals are worth your time, the choice depends entirely on the amount of data you want at your disposable. Just be sure to make your decision before the deals disappear.

What you need to know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

The Google Pixel 3 could well be the most leaked flagship phone ever, practically all of the details emerged well ahead of its Made by Google event. Heck, there were even hands-ons well before the big reveal.

But even if the surprise was slightly spoiled, that doesn’t mean we haven’t been hotly anticipating Google’s shining beacon for what Android is capable of.

As expected, the camera is still one of the Google Pixel’s most remarkable features. We’ve long considered the Pixel 2 to have the best overall smartphone camera to date, but the Pixel 3 looks to improve on it in many key areas. Google really bigged up its camera at its event, announcing it had partnered with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The camera is also meant to be a lot smarter, too, with HDR+ and computational expertise making a return. The Pixel Visual Core is even more powerful for the Pixel 3. Google’s promising its Night Sight mode is the end of needing to use flash. It’s calling it the best low-light smartphone camera.

The biggest camera change is actually to the front-facing cameras. There’s now two of them, one of which has a wider angle lens. That’s perfect for when you want to cram more people into your selfies, something Google is calling a Group Selfie Cam. Goodbye selfie sticks.

Oh, the good news is that you still don’t have to worry about storage. There’s still free unlimited cloud storage in Google Photos.

The internals are what you would expect from a flagship phone. That means a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 runs the show, alongside 4GB of RAM. The phone is also IP68 water- and dust-resistant. The new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both include wireless charging for the first time in the series, too.

As with last year, there are two different-sized models. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 2160 x 1080 display, whereas the 6.3-inch model has a 2960 x 1440 resolution notched display. Google says its flexible OLED is the best display in a Pixel phone yet. There are 64GB and 128GB models but no microSD expansion.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be available in ‘Just Black’, ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Not Pink’ finishes. It also works with the new Pixel Stand wireless charging stand. This brings the Google Assistant to life even when you’re not using the Pixel 3.

