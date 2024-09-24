Google Photos video editing gets one-tap AI presets

Google has revealed new video editing features for the Google Photos app, including some AI-based presets that’ll do most of the work for you.

The new tools, which are rolling out for iOS and Android devices, will intelligently trim the fat from your clip, as well as optimise the lighting.

The pre-sets tab can also take responsibility for the speed of the clip while also applying dynamic motion effects. They can include tracking the video’s main subject or zooming into to what the AI considers to be the most important action in the frame.

In a post on the Google support page, a community manager writes: “We’re also rolling out new AI-powered video presets on Android and iOS devices to help you quickly get great edited videos with minimal effort. These presets can automatically trim the video, adjust lighting, control speed, or apply effects like dynamic motion tracking of main subject, zooming in the main action, or applying slow-mo with just a few taps.”

For editing the old fashioned way, the company is also debuting an updated trim tool, that enables you to cut footage more precisely. The new Auto Enhance button will enable users to enhance colours and stablise videos in a single tap, while the new Speed tool makes it possible to “dial up the action or create dramatic slow-mo with the new speed tool, giving you control over the pace of your videos.”

These features are starting to roll out today.