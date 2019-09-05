Is Google Photos preparing same-day prints?

Most of us have hundreds or even thousands of pictures on our phone’s camera roll. Despite this (or perhaps because of it), physical photo prints are enjoying something of a resurgence with instant cameras and online printing services enjoying decent business.

Google Photos has long been in on the act, last year rolling out its photo books service to the UK, but code found by 9to5Google suggests it could be planning something a little more disruptive for the US.

Digging into the code of Google Photos 4.24, the site found reference to both “photo prints” and “canvas prints.” The former are 4×6-inches in size, and Google seems to be working with CVS and Walmart to offer same-day pickup with directions to your nearest store if required.

Deeper in the code, the site found a note stating that “this product is intended for personal photos only” – covering its back against people printing copyright images, presumably – and the option to “pay in store.” The code seems to suggest that CVS will offer glossy prints, while Walmart will provide matte.

There are also references to “canvas prints,” for bigger images designed for wall hanging. The code suggests that these will be available in 8×8, 11×14 and 16×20 format. Unsurprisingly, these larger prints don’t qualify for the same-day printing service, and the code suggests they will take at least three days to process – though users will get an instant PDF copy to download while they wait.

While being able to print digital photos is nothing new – the likes of Snapfish and Photobox wouldn’t exist without it – the ability to do so directly through Google Photos with same-day pickup could be quite a big deal. Combine that with the news that enhanced search is finally arriving in the UK, and you have something that looks like a game changer – provided Google finds a CVS and Walmart substitute over here…

