Google just made expensing stuff way easier

Saving, collating and submitting expense receipts can be such a pain in the butt that it’s tempting not to bother at all. However, Google is hoping to ensure you get every penny owed to you, thanks to a new Google Photos tool.

Currently rolling out on Android, is a new suggestion to crop documents in one tap. So, if you take a photo of a receipt, for example, the back-up app will ask if you’re like to crop out the background.

In a tweet, the Google Photos account says users will begin seeing intelligent suggestions to crop out those unwanted edges, making it easier to submit copies of receipts without storing dozens of them in your wallet every time you travel for work.

When reviewing a photo, Google Photos users will see a “Crop & Adjust” button that will trim the edges away, rotate the image and even adjust the colours to ensure the information is visible.

It may be that the suggestions will work much like the notifications users currently receive offering the chance to archive lots of screenshots, or to rotate other groups of photos in batches, but that remains to be seen. Google is also yet to confirm when the feature will land on iPhones.

Google Photos has become one of the best tools for backing up photo libraries on both iOS and Android devices. It enabling users to free up hard-drive space on their phones, while offering access to photo libraries on multiple devices.

It offers unlimited photo storage (when images are stored at a certain resolution), along with a number of smart edits like “colour pop” and stylised images. The app also creates suggested animations and photo albums from series’ of images.

Is Google Photos your go-to solution for backing up your photos online? Or are you wary about giving Google access to your intimate shots? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.