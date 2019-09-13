It’s been a year since Google Photos UK fans turn their albums into physical photo books, and now it’s announced a new feature that lets you do the same for individual prints – although sadly only in the US, for now.

Stateside Google Photos fans can now order 4×6 prints directly from the app and, in a slight improvement on the 90s practice of waiting two weeks for them to be developed, pick them up on the same day from Walmart or CVS Pharmacy.

They’re not just available in classic photo album size either. You’re also able to order canvas prints too, in three different sizes: 8×8, 12×14 and 16×20, with the app suggesting which photos will work best at this size.

We asked Google if the service was likely to come to the UK, and a spokesperson said: “The prints ordering feature that just launched is currently US-only and we have no plans to announce regarding international availability.”

That’s a slight shame, but it doesn’t mean the service won’t come to the UK eventually. There was a 15-month gap between Google announcing its photo books and their arrival in the UK in August 2018, so it’s possible we could yet see the option arrive later in 2020 or the following year.

In the US, the smaller 4×6 prints start at only $0.25, with the canvas prints costing quite a bit more at $19.99.

Still, it’s not all been bad news for UK-based Google Photos users recently – we finally got the slightly disturbing ability to have faces auto-grouped into albums, and a beta version of its exciting colorise feature is expected soon too.

