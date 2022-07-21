Google Photos latest feature will brighten British homes

Google Photos’ printing service is expanding options in the UK, allowing users to cherry pick snaps from their archive and order prints or canvasses directly from their smartphone or laptop.

The service, which was previously only available in the United States, lands in 28 European countries and Canada from today. Brits had been able to order hard and soft cover photo books since 2018, but the new service improves options for decorating your home.

Google touts that because users’ libraries are already uploaded to the app, it’s easy to find exactly what you want, even going back many years. It also saves users the hassle of uploading those photos to a third-party service in order to get prints.

“Today we’re starting to roll out the option for Google Photos users in Canada and 28 European countries* to create photo prints and canvas prints and have them delivered right to their home, in addition to photo books. And because Google Photos helps you keep your photos organised and searchable, it’s easy to find what you want to print even if you’re looking for a shot from years ago.” Google writes in a blog post today.

Google is today enabling Europeans to order 10x10cm, 10x15cm, 13x18cm, 20x20cm, 20x30cm, 30x45cm, 40x60cm, 50x50cm, 50x75cm, and 60x90cm prints. Prints will cost 0.15 Euros each (converted into sterling) and will be delivered directly to your door. The company is offering canvas prints in 20x20cm to 75x100cm in all 28 European countries too.

Helpfully, when you click the link in the Google blog post today, the company has provided array of canvas suggestions you can select from. In my case, all of those suggested images were from outside my home town, probably meaning it’s more likely to intelligently prioritise your adventures.

If you’re printing canvas-sized photos you may appreciate a new Google Photos feature that tells you the backup size for each of the images uploaded (as spotted by 9to5Google).