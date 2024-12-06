Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Photos gets its own 2024 Spotify Wrapped-style round up

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Why hasn’t Google done this before? With its remarkable ways of resurfacing your precious photos at the right time, it makes perfect sense to recap the entire year in pictures.

Remarkably, the 2024 Google Photos Recap is rolling out from today is the first time the cloud storage and cataloging app has offers users a look back at the last 12 months, seen directly through their phone’s camera lenses.

Google says the recap will highlight your most memorable moments, with “fun graphics and cinematic effects.” Google is also promising insights into who you smiled with most in 2024 (that could be awkward if its not your significant other), who you took the most photos of (that’s blatantly going to be everyone’s dogs), your longest streak of taking photos, and even the colours that dominated your photos this year.

Naturally, there’s some AI involved, with Google Gemini users in the US able to received personalised captions to accompany their Recap. Those users will have to opt in to using Gemini in the Photos app specifically.

If you’re wondering whether your Recap is ready, Google says users with notifications turned on will be alerted.

In a blog post, Google says: “2024 Recap is starting to roll out now. If you’ve got notifications turned on, Photos will let you know when yours is ready to view. They’ll remain easily accessible in your Memories carousel all month and will move to your photo grid in January, so you can return to them later when you’re feeling nostalgic.”

Given Spotify Wrapped was a bit of a damp squib this year with the company not even telling listeners what their favourite albums for the year were, it’s nice of Google to come along and give us a little festive photographic cheer.

