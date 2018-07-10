Google Pay just cloned Apple Wallet, which is a good thing for Android users

The Google Pay app for Android is getting a major upgrade today. The platform is becoming a more encompassing digital wallet, which can hold boarding passes and concert tickets.

The new Google Pay app, which is now much more like the Apple Wallet counterpart, also brings peer-to-peer payments allowing friends and colleagues to easily exchange cash with each others.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced users will ‘be able to do more’ with Google Pay.

The company writes: “We’re combining the Google Pay and Google Pay Send apps. Now, you can send or request money right from the Google Pay app if you live in the US. And if you picked up the tab using Google Pay, it’s even easier to split the bill. Just tap on a recent purchase and instantly request money from up to five people.”

Google is also imploring Android users never to miss a show again because they forgot to bring the tickets. Although such occurrences are rare now due to, you know, ticket providers having their own apps providing mobile ticketing. There’s also a new Passes tab where Google Pay users can store their loyalty cards, gift cards and offers.

Related: Best Android phones 2018

The company writes: “Never miss another show because you forgot to bring your tickets. Just save them from places like Ticketmaster and Southwest and you’ll always have them on hand. (You’ll be able to store event tickets and boarding passes from even more places soon, including Eventbrite, Singapore Airlines, and Vueling).

“Once your tickets are saved, you’ll find them with your loyalty cards, gift cards, and offers on the Android app’s new Passes tab. When it’s time for your event or flight, use your phone as your ticket—no printing required.”

Are you pulling your physical cards out less often in the contactless payment era? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.