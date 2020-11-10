Google offers free Stadia Premiere Edition with YouTube Premium

On the day the Xbox Series X/S consoles finally went on sale, Google wants to make sure you don’t sleep on the somewhat forgotten Google Stadia platform.

It is offering subscribers to YouTube Premium a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle – which includes a Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra dongle. The deal is available to active YouTube Premium subscribers in the US and the UK and brings goodies worth £90 ($100 in the US).

It also appears to be a no-strings-type situation with the only catch being the need to sign up for a month of Stadia Pro, but there’s a one-month free trial available to those users anyway.

Google writes: “You’re one of our most valued YouTube Premium members, and we want to say thanks. So congrats on your new Stadia Premiere Edition with a value of £89.99 – it’s yours for free. It includes a Google Chromecast Ultra for streaming Stadia games to your TV and a Stadia controller for controlling the action wireless.”

Those signing up for the deal – which you can access here – will receive a “personal redemption link” to enable checkout from the Google store (via Android Police).

You can cancel the Stadia subscription whenever you want and there’s no qualms about keeping the free gear. Even if you decide not to opt for a Stadia Pro subscription, you can still pick up the games of your choosing when the mood hits.

As tempting as the deal is, this is probably a sign that things aren’t going too well for the cloud-based gaming platform. Google will be hoping getting the hardware into more people’s hands will help to boost adoption.

YouTube Premium is £11.99 a month and offers ad-free viewing and the ability to download videos for offline playback. It’s not clear whether signing up for YouTube Premium right now nets you access to the deal.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …