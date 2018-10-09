What to expect at today’s Made by Google Pixel 3 launch event

Google October Event Preview: What to expect at today’s Made by Google 2018 launch

Today’s special Made by Google 2018 launch is one of the biggest on the tech calendar, with the Mountain View-based company set to reveal a slew of new hardware products. Here’s everything to expect from Google’s October event.

Autumn is a busy time in the world of technology, with most of the key players unveiling new products ready to hit shelves in time for the holiday shopping season.

Hot on the heels of Apple’s launch of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, rival manufacturer Google is getting set to treat us to a bunch of updated devices across nearly all of its core product lines.

Here’s a quick look at what to expect from today’s Made by Google 2018 launch event, which is being held in New York City and kicks off at 4pm BST in the UK, or 11am US eastern time,.

Made by Google 2018 Preview: Google to launch new flagship phones

Tonight’s launch event will be headlined by new Google Pixel handsets, which are likely to be comprised of a ‘regular-sized’ 5.5-inch model and a larger 6.3-inch ‘XL’ version.

The devices will show off the latest version of Google’s Android Pie operating system, and offer a host of upgraded specs befitting a 2018 flagship, including Qualcomm’s new-gen Snapdragon 845 SoC. Wireless charging and USB-C headphones are also rumoured to feature, as is an OLED display and host of new ‘sand’ colour option (according to Twitter tipster @evleaks).

Read our full guide to the Google Pixel 3 for a complete rundown of all the latest news, leaks, and rumours and watch this space, as we’ll be covering tonight’s Pixel 3 launch live right here.

Google October Event (2018) Preview: New Google tablet slated to appear in New York

But Big G isn’t going to stop at new handsets – far from it.

It’s also understood the company will treat us to its new Pixel Slate tablet tonight, which – combined with a rumoured keyboard cover accessory – will be able to convert into a laptop à la the Surface Pro.

Speculation suggestions it’ll be capable of dual-booting Google’s own Chrome OS along with Microsoft’s Windows 10, with the Pixel Slate potentially packink an Intel Kaby Lake processor under the hood.

While the thought of a 7th-Gen CPU might sound like a disappointment considering we’ve just seen Intel 9th-Gen CPUs revealed (also in New York), the older chips should prove more than capable of running a less power-hungry device like a tablet.

Watch this space, as this would be Google’s first tablet reveal in quite some time.

Made by Google 2018 Preview: New Chromecast dongle set to stream on to stage

Google is also expected to debut a refreshed Chromecast streaming dongle tonight, as it bids to keep a place in living rooms all the world

The new Chromecast 2018 has been arguably the leakiest device set to feature at this year’s Made by Google event, with some mainstream retailers like America’s Walmart actually putting it on shelves ahead of tonight’s launch.

The updated Chromecast is expected to offer a new design and improved Wi-Fi performance, with the dongle potentially going on sale immediately after today’s October 9 launch event – be sure to check out our best Chromecast deals for all the latest offers, as older Google streaming sticks should be in line for a price cut in the very near future.

Google October Event (2018) Preview: Google Home Hub smart display to arrive?

The final major reveal we’re expecting to see at tonight’s Made by Google 2018 launch is the Google Home Hub.

Unless the earth actually does turn out to be flat, it’s going to be a smart display similar to the Lenovo Smart Display that combines a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker akin to the Google Home with a docked 7-inch tablet to show information.

Check out the following leak for a better idea of what the Google Home Hub is all about.

What are you most excited to see revealed at tonight’s Made by Google 2018 October launch event? Tweet us @TrustedReviews.