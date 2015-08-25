Google Nexus 8 tablet could be in the works after all

We’ve been inundated with leaks and rumours about new Nexus phones, but it’s been quiet on the tablet front so far.

Fortunately, that trend has seemingly been cut short thanks to a new leak that suggests Google is working on a new Nexus tablet after all.

A mysterious device has apparently turned up on Geekbench3, one of the most popular smartphone benchmarking software services. The readout was first spotted by Mobipicker.

What’s interesting is that it’s actually not so mysterious after all – the device is conspicuously named as “Nexus 8”.

That’s not a device that currently exists amongst Google’s Nexus arsenal, but the moniker does fit with the company’s naming convention.

What’s more, last year we heard rumours that Google was working on a Nexus 8 tablet. Instead, the company launched the tepidly-received Nexus 9.

This latest leak could be proof that a Nexus 8 tablet really does exist. But what will it look like?

Well the name is a dead giveaway for a start. As with previous Nexus devices, the Nexus 8 – if it exists – will land with an 8-inch (-ish) screen.

The benchmark readout also gives us some clues as to what we can expect from the device.

For instance, it’s listed as using an octa-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz. Unfortunately, we don’t know which exact chip features.

The device is also seemingly running on Android 5.1.1, however we’d say it’s far more likely that a new Nexus tablet will actually ship with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

That’s Google’s upcoming update to its mobile operating system, expected to debut on new Nexus devices this autumn.

There’s little else we can extract from this latest leak, so we’ll just have to wait for an official unveiling from Google.

If the Nexus 8 does exist, it’s likely to land alongside the long-rumoured LG Nexus 5 (2015) and Huawei Nexus 6 (2015).

Would you like to see an 8-inch tablet from Google? Tell us why in the comments.

