Google Nexus 7 dock set for release

The long awaiting dock peripheral for the Google Nexus 7 tablet is finally set to be released.

The dock, which will cost £25 from all good mobile device retailers some time over the next fortnight, will hold the Google Nexus 7 at a slight angle in landscape view. Not only does it enable easy video viewing, you can also use it to simultaneously charge the device.

Thanks to the use of the metal contacts on the side of the Google Nexus 7 device, you don’t need to be too precise about slotting the Google Nexus 7 into place for the charging process to commence.

As well as these charger pins, the Google Nexus 7 dock contains a mini-USB port and a 3.5mm audio-out, enabling you to plug in a set of speakers.

There’s been quite a delay for the Google Nexus 7 dock’s appearance. We brought you news of its supposedly imminent release way back on August 1 last year. Still, the good news is that the dock has turned out to be a fair bit cheaper than we expected – £25 rather than £39.

As looking back at that initial report highlights, we’re still awaiting the release of the Asus Premium Cover – a protective sleeve formed from leather and microfiber, as well as glass fiber bumpers.

Currently you can purchase official plastic covers for the Google Nexus 7 direct from Google. You can’t, however, purchase the £159 16GB Google Nexus 7 itself, as they’re sold out. The £199 32GB model is available.

Via: Cnet

Read next: Nexus 9 review