Google Nexus 4 sells out

The Google Nexus 4 went on sale today, but it’s already sold out here in the UK.

Google today launched the latest addition to its Nexus smartphone range, the Google Nexus 4, today around the world. However, within an hour of it going on sale through the Google Play store, it sold out.

Head on over to the relevant sales page and you’ll be confronted with a ‘Coming Soon’ message, along with an email field for you to register for notification on stock availability.

It’s easy to see why the Google Nexus 4 has been such a sensational success. It offers a high-end Android device – the official flagship for the next year, no less – with a 4.7-inch HD display, a 1.5GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM an 8-megapixel camera and the very latest version of the Android OS.

All this at a cost of just £239 for the 8GB model or £279 for the 16GB model. To put that into context, the 8GB model is less than half the price of a 16GB iPhone 5 (at £525) direct from Apple. If you were to buy a 16GB Samsung Galaxy S3 direct from Samsung, meanwhile, it would set you back £499.99.

Elsewhere, Google’s other big release of the day – the Google Nexus 10 – is still available from the Google Play store at the time of writing.

The Google Nexus 10 is Google’s first full-sized Nexus tablet. The Samsung-manufactured device offers a 10-inch 2560 x 1600 HD display, a 1.7GHz dual-core CPU, a 5-megapixel main camera and a choice of 16 or 32GB of storage.

It too is a bit of a bargain, though not quite on the same level as the Google Nexus 4. The 16GB model costs just £319 – £80 cheaper than the similarly specced iPad 4.

