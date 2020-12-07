Google Nest speakers and displays gain full Apple Music support

Google’s Nest smart speakers and displays are now a more viable option for Apple Music users, and vise versa.

Google has announced that Apple Music is now compatible with Assistant-enabled speakers like the new Nest Audio and smart displays like the Nest Hub Max.

Rather than having to send music to the speaker via Bluetooth, users can now specifically request their favourite songs, artists, albums and playlists.

Beforehand, Apple Music subscribers will have to link their account within the Google Home account and can then select Apple Music as their default streaming service. From here it’ll be as simple as saying: “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist.”

Google says it’s possible to play specific songs, artists and playlists available through Apple Music, or even songs that users have liked through their Apple Music library. The Assistant also enables flexibility to play on some or all of the smart speakers or displays in the home.

In a blog post, the company says: “If you have more than one compatible smart speaker or display, you can use our multi-room control feature in the Google Home app or on a Nest smart display to dynamically move your music from one device to the other, and even play music on all of the devices in your home by saying, “Hey Google, play music on all my speakers.”

The company says Nest device owners in the UK and the US, as well as France, Germany and Japan can now access Apple Music via their Google speakers. Other supported services include YouTube Music (naturally), Spotify, Pandora and Deezer.

