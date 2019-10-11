The Google Nest Mini looks set to be the company’s first foray into a mini smart speaker since the line went through a Nest rebranding. The new speaker is expected to build upon the Google Home Mini that went before.

Google’s next big event is on October 15 and – while we expect it to be heavily focused on the new Pixel 4 – we are expecting to see the new Google Nest Mini.

The Google Nest Mini has not been confirmed and we don’t know a whole lot about it – though there’s plenty of speculation. Whether the Nest rebranding means we could see a completely new design or if it will just be a Google Home Mini with some updated internals remains to be seen.

We’ve brought together all the rumours and speculation about the new mini smart speaker right here and we’ll keep updating it with all the information that emerges – let’s kick things off.

Google Nest Mini price – How much will it cost?

There is little in the way of concrete information regarding the Google Nest Mini price. We would expect the speaker to be priced similarly to its Google Home Mini predecessor and to be competitive with its key rival – the Amazon Echo Dot.

The Google Home Mini costs around £49 while the Amazon Echo Dot is priced at £49.99 – so expect the new device to fit nicely around those price points.

Google Nest Mini release date – When is it coming out?

The Google Nest Mini release date has not been confirmed but there are some details out there regarding when we could see it.

9to5Google reported on an FCC listing for the certification of a device which very much seems like it will be Google’s new mini smart speaker. FCC certification tends to indicate a release date is soon and – with the Google event taking place on October 15 – it seems likely we’ll be seeing the new speaker in the coming weeks.

What is the Google Nest Mini?

The Google Nest Mini is expected to be extremely similar to the Google Home Mini – giving you all the functionality you’d want when interacting with Google Assistant – while there have been some rumours regarding a few handy updates to the design.

Images from the same FCC listing which hinted at the upcoming release date for the Google Nest Mini also provided a glimpse at the bottom of the speaker.

The underside of the smart speaker looks like it will have the added convenience of being able to be mounted to a wall.

The listing also reveals the Google Nest Mini will have some kind of audio jack – however, it’s not clear if it will be an audio-out jack for allowing the Google Nest Mini to transmit its sound through another speaker or if it will be an audio-in for using the Nest Mini itself as a speaker for something like a phone or laptop.

Aside from the aux jack, wall-mounting and similar design, the Google Nest Mini will reportedly come with improved sound – including better bass and higher maximum volume.

